Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells 3,110 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,666.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,555,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274,421. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.97) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 1,754.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

