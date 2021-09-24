Insider Selling: DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) General Counsel Sells 64,451 Shares of Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 64,451 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $5,596,924.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DOCN traded down $5.13 on Friday, reaching $82.54. 5,139,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,724. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $88.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.51.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.24 million. Equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,406,000 after purchasing an additional 882,112 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,706,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after purchasing an additional 864,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,062,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

