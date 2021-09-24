Insider Selling: Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Major Shareholder Sells 28,862 Shares of Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 28,862 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $745,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $25.41. 218,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,128. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 5.56. Generation Bio Co. has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,484,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 117.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,565 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 733,695 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 716,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after buying an additional 423,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

