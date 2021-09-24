Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Corey Ian Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

MGM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.62. 7,649,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,839,565. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,950,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,192,000 after purchasing an additional 516,843 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 42.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 283,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 84,730 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.26.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

