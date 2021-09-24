Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells 427 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $53,661.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 6,188 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $739,651.64.

On Monday, June 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $107,458.98.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.12. The company had a trading volume of 774,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,381. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.42 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,629 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

