Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Sells 159 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $19,981.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Matthew Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 10th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 876 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $104,708.28.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 76 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total transaction of $8,831.20.
NTRA stock traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.12. The company had a trading volume of 774,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,381. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.26. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $64.42 and a one year high of $129.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.37.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Natera by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Natera by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Natera by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 1.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
