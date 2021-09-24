Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells 1,618 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,618 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $71,855.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Michelle Philpot sold 5,059 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $218,245.26.

On Friday, September 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 396 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $17,447.76.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $54,644.60.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,577,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 300.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

