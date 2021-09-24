Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Sells 2,891 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $131,049.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,162 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $93,636.22.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $43.02. 4,577,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232,663. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 300.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

