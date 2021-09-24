Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after acquiring an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,243,000 after acquiring an additional 215,497 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after acquiring an additional 167,691 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,927,000 after acquiring an additional 262,416 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $444.63. 159,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,305,813. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $456.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $445.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

