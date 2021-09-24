Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Broadcom by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $503.47. 19,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,386. The firm has a market cap of $207.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $487.72 and its 200 day moving average is $472.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $344.42 and a one year high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,434 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

