Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given New $300.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INSP. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.25.

NYSE INSP opened at $251.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -143.97 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.35 and its 200 day moving average is $202.91. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $264.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,283,000 after acquiring an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after buying an additional 242,689 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 222,043 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 174,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 167,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 455,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,946,000 after buying an additional 131,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

