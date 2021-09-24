Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.29

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.29 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.22). Inspired Energy shares last traded at GBX 17.35 ($0.23), with a volume of 1,977,514 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £168.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Inspired Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.18%.

In related news, insider Sangita Shah acquired 128,205 shares of Inspired Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £24,358.95 ($31,825.12).

About Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

