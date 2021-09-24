Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Grupo Santander

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was upgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Grupo Santander’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of IFS opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 5.62. Intercorp Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $412.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.20 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 51.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

