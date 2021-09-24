International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.11. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 26,833 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

About International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS)

International Isotopes, Inc engages in the manufacture of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards cobalt tele therapy sources, as well as radioisotopes and radiochemical for medical research and clinical devices. It operates through the following segments: Radiochemical Products, Cobalt Products, Nuclear Medicine Standards, Radiological Services.

