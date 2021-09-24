Internet Computer (ICP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $377.57 Million

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $7.27 billion and approximately $377.57 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $44.65 or 0.00107880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00070709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00151854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,484.02 or 1.00226128 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,817.03 or 0.06805989 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.02 or 0.00758677 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,298,595 coins and its circulating supply is 162,890,217 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.