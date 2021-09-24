Internet Computer Tops One Day Volume of $420.96 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $7.59 billion and $420.96 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $46.58 or 0.00108755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00074134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00148186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,720.77 or 0.99739596 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.13 or 0.06801240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.71 or 0.00783786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,299,586 coins and its circulating supply is 162,890,217 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

