Internet of People (IOP) Hits Market Capitalization of $519,095.47

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 691.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $519,095.47 and approximately $3.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet of People has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

Internet of People is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Internet of People

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars.

