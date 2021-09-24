Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/14/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

9/9/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $86.00.

9/7/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $141.00 to $152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioMarin beat estimates for Q2 earnings and sales. Sales of BioMarin’s key drugs are being driven by strong demand. The focus of the stock remains on the regulatory updates related to key candidates, Vosoritide and Valrox/Roctavian. Regulatory applications for Vosoritide are under review in the United States and Europe with potential approvals anticipated in 2021. Roctavian is a gene therapy for hemophilia A, which was rejected by the FDA last year, resulting in a delay in potential approval timeline. A BLA for Roctavian is expected to be filed in the second quarter of 2022 with a launch not expected before late 2022/2023. BioMarin has an interesting early-stage pipeline. Kuvan sales are being hurt by generic competition as the drug has lost U.S. exclusivity. The stock has underperformed the industry this year so far.”

7/29/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $88.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.61. 3,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,462. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average of $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

