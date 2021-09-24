Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Analog Devices (ADI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI):

9/20/2021 – Analog Devices was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $119.00.

9/13/2021 – Analog Devices is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Analog Devices is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $179.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $188.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $179.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Analog Devices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Analog Devices is benefiting from strengthening momentum across electric vehicle space on the back of its robust Battery Management System (BMS) solutions. Further growing power design wins are major positives. Additionally, rising adoption of advanced radio systems in 5G infrastructures is driving growth in the company’s communication business. Furthermore, solid momentum of HEV platform across cabin electronics ecosystem remains a tailwind. The company remains optimistic about growth opportunities related to 5G. However, softness in the overall end-market conditions remains a major concern. Weakening momentum across major applications and sluggish communication activities are headwinds. Further, slowdown in global auto sales is a concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

7/26/2021 – Analog Devices is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $177.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $177.79. The company has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,584,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,813,000 after acquiring an additional 77,957 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 35.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $30,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

