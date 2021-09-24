Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) recently:

9/21/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

9/15/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

9/7/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

9/7/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $98.55 to $100.73. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Canadian Banks (TSX: RY / TD / BNS / BMO / CM) – Valuation Metrics Still 6% Below Pre-Pandemic Levels” and dated August 31, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

8/31/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

8/27/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$96.00 to C$94.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

8/17/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$94.00.

8/13/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

7/28/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.74. The company had a trading volume of 28,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,429. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

