Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) recently:
9/21/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
9/15/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
9/7/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 9/7/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/1/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $98.55 to $100.73. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Canadian Banks (TSX: RY / TD / BNS / BMO / CM) – Valuation Metrics Still 6% Below Pre-Pandemic Levels” and dated August 31, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”
8/31/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 8/27/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$96.00 to C$94.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
8/18/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 8/17/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$94.00.
- 8/13/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
8/12/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/28/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “
Shares of TD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.74. The company had a trading volume of 28,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,429. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
