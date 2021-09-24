Investors Buy Large Volume of BlackBerry Call Options (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 282,138 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average volume of 190,376 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on BB shares. CIBC cut BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.67.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.23. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 867.3% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 374,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 335,785 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in BlackBerry by 246.6% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 57,319 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.