Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP)

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,854 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,468% compared to the average volume of 80 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTRP shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Field Trip Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

FTRP stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,253. Field Trip Health has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

