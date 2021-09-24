Investors Purchase Large Volume of BEST Call Options (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 6,441 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 224% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,991 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEST. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in BEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,900,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 823.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 923,057 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 81.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,892,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 850,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BEST by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,361,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 623,386 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BEST by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 874,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 524,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEST opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $740.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.57. BEST has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.38). BEST had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.67%. On average, analysts forecast that BEST will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

