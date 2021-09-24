Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $385.60

Shares of Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 385.60 ($5.04) and traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.96). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 380 ($4.96), with a volume of 696 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £710.88 million and a PE ratio of -43.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 380.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 385.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

