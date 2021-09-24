IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRNT opened at $23.79 on Friday. IronNet has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

