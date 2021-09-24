ironSource (NYSE:IS) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Citigroup

ironSource (NYSE:IS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $10.50 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

Shares of IS opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73. ironSource has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

