iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMA) Shares Down 1.1%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMA)’s share price were down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $85.07 and last traded at $85.26. 41,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 95,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.58.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.