Ispolink Hits One Day Volume of $1.38 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ispolink has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. Ispolink has a total market cap of $5.32 million and $1.38 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00053918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00124506 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044262 BTC.

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,703,419 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

