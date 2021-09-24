iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to post sales of $103.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iStar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.90 million. iStar posted sales of $115.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year sales of $423.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $426.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $359.54 million, with estimates ranging from $344.37 million to $374.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iStar.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on STAR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley started coverage on iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 0.74. iStar has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $26.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter valued at $850,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iStar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in iStar by 8.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 109.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iStar by 96.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 87,313 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iStar (STAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.