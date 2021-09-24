ITM Power (LON:ITM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $427.78

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 427.78 ($5.59) and traded as low as GBX 407.60 ($5.33). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.62), with a volume of 2,606,308 shares.

ITM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ITM Power to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 526.67 ($6.88).

The company has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -78.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 431.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 427.78.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

