Jason P. Rhodes Sells 28,916 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 28,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $747,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GBIO stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. 218,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,128. Generation Bio Co. has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 5.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 148.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

