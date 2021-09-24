Jason P. Rhodes Sells 30,617 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $792,674.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Generation Bio stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. 218,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,128. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 5.56. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 206.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $933,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 208.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 28,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

