Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for KAR Auction Services in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million.

KAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,379 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 63.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 330,602 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

