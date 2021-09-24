Jeffrey Douglas Sells 3,750 Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $24,375.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $24,525.00.

Potbelly stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.80. 23,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,950. The stock has a market cap of $192.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. Potbelly Co. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 385.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Potbelly Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,443,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 505,967 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,060,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,060,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 954,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 39,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

