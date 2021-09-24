Jetcoin (JET) Price Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $434,311.17 and approximately $83,463.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00055061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00123386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00044262 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

