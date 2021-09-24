JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of ERYP stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. ERYTECH Pharma has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $167.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

