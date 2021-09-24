Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,397,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,426 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.0% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Johnson & Johnson worth $394,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104,693. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $432.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

