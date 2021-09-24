Joint Ventures Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $51,296.75 and $13,494.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00055000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00123414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012237 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044145 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

