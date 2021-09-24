JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €98.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Daimler in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €90.79 ($106.81).

DAI stock opened at €73.02 ($85.91) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €72.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €74.16. Daimler has a 52 week low of €43.09 ($50.69) and a 52 week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a market cap of $78.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.82.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

