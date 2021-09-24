JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS PKCOY opened at $15.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. PARK24 has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62.

About PARK24

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business in Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, and motorcycles and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

