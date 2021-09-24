JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS PKCOY opened at $15.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. PARK24 has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62.
About PARK24
Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for PARK24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARK24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.