JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) to Underweight

Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GPAGF. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gruma from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Gruma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Gruma alerts:

GPAGF opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. Gruma has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crÃªpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; and rice and oats.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.