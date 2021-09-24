JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87.60 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 88.60 ($1.16). 315,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 500,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.80 ($1.16).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £192.62 million and a PE ratio of -1,042.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s payout ratio is -38.24%.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.