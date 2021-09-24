Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.32

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 17.32 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.22). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 16.55 ($0.22), with a volume of 14,894,310 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £371.62 million and a P/E ratio of 11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.01.

About Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

