Judges Scientific plc Declares Dividend of GBX 19 (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) announced a dividend on Friday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON JDG traded up GBX 540 ($7.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 7,540 ($98.51). 29,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,285. The firm has a market cap of £476.23 million and a PE ratio of 59.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,729.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,322.31. Judges Scientific has a 12 month low of GBX 4,846.40 ($63.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,690 ($100.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92.

JDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

