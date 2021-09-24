JulSwap Reaches Market Cap of $11.14 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. JulSwap has a market cap of $11.14 million and $688,770.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00073841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00108215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00147950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,523.41 or 1.00080072 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,887.24 or 0.06795210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.35 or 0.00786906 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,176,748 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

