JUST (JST) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $109.25 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. JUST has a market capitalization of $153.66 million and $109.25 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUST has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00071959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00107434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00147538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,693.77 or 0.99841544 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.73 or 0.06778835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.26 or 0.00774667 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

