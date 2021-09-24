Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CA Cheuvreux

Research analysts at CA Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KHOTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Nordea Equity Research began coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kahoot! ASA has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

Kahoot! ASA stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. Kahoot! ASA has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.