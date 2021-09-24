Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.21 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will report sales of $188.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.70 million. Kaman posted sales of $213.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year sales of $736.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $727.96 million to $745.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $774.71 million, with estimates ranging from $773.02 million to $776.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.03 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after buying an additional 23,144 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 102,362.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KAMN stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

