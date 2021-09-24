Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Trading Down 0.6%

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) was down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.03 and last traded at C$3.07. Approximately 432,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 504,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KRR shares. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

The firm has a market cap of C$451.80 million and a P/E ratio of 5.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$69.57 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karora Resources (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

