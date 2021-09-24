Keep Network Achieves Market Cap of $199.37 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $199.37 million and approximately $28.20 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00053619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00123219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00162017 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 577,034,460 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

